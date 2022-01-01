Hailey Bieber wants to have children with Justin Bieber 'in the next couple of years'

Hailey Bieber isn't ready to expand her family just yet.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the 25-year-old was asked whether she and her husband Justin Bieber, 27, are going to have children soon.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," Bieber replied. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."

The model, who married the Peaches hitmaker in 2018, has discussed her desire have a family in the past. However, she explained she won't be getting pregnant this year because her life is "a little bit too hectic" at present.

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married," the star shared. "Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, 'I'm still super, super young!'" Bieber concluded.