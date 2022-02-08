Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals join BRITs lineup

Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals are set to perform a medley at The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard.



The 'Don't Play' hitmakers - who are in contention for Song of the Year - are the final names to be added to the star-studded bill for the music ceremony held next Tuesday (08.02.22) at London's The O2 arena.



Pop star Anne-Marie said: "Performing at this year's BRIT Awards!! Yaaaaay. Can't wait for you to see what we have planned!!"



Rapper KSI commented: "I'm honoured to be sharing the stage at The BRIT Awards 2022 with my friends, the very talented Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals – what better way to celebrate our nomination for Song of the Year!"



Pig helmet-wearing producer-and-DJ Digital Farm Animals - whose real name is Nick Gale - added: "I am so excited and grateful to be a BRIT nominated artist for 'Don't Play' this year! I've been fortunate to have worked with and written for so many talented artists over the years, which is a privilege in itself, but never thought I'd be performing alongside so many of them!! I'm also the first pig to ever perform on the BRITs so I hope this opens the door for others in the future. Thank you to everyone who has supported my music. Love you x."



The final announcement comes hours after Adele confirmed she will also take to the stage at the star-studded bash.



The 33-year-old megastar wrote on social media: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! (sic)"



The 'I Drink Wine' singer's BRITs gig comes after Adele made the decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency less than 24 hours before opening night, due to "COVID-19 and delivery delays".



In a tearful video posted to Instagram, she said: "I'm so sorry, but my show isn't ready. We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."



'Say So hitmaker Doja Cat was forced to pull her appearance at the BRITs, owing to COVID cases among her crew.



The lineup also boasts Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Grime star Dave, Rising Star-winner Holly Humberstone, Sam Fender, and Little Simz.



The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.



Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to present 'The BRIT Awards Red Carpet' broadcast on ITV2 from 7pm to 8pm.



YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.