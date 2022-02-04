Lady Gaga to return to Las Vegas for more Jazz and Piano shows

Lady Gaga's ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency is returning to Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old megastar will be back on stage at the world-famous Dolby Live Park MGM hotel and casino in Sin City this April and May.

The original run started in January 2019 and will once again “celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook”.

What's more, the 'Million Reasons' singer will be performing songs from her acclaimed second duets LP with jazz icon Tony Bennett, ‘Love For Sale’.

Some dates of the residency had to be shelved in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new run kicks off on April 14 and wraps on May 1.

Love For Sale' - the follow-up to 2014's 'Cheek to Cheek' - marked Tony's last ever album.

The entertainer is battling Alzheimer's disease but has no idea he has the progressive neurological condition, which causes memory loss.

Gaga recently shared her delight at the 95-year-old music legend understanding her every word when she told him the news they are up for six Grammys, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

The 'A Star Is Born' star was left "utterly speechless" after finding out they are up for several accolades at the 2022 ceremony.

The duo are also in contention for Record of the Year for 'I Get a Kick Out of You', and best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Music Video, and Engineered Album Non-Classical.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Gaga gushed: “Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcademy for these 6 nominations for Love For Sale. I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless.

“This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations."

On Tony's reaction, she continued: “I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz – a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history.

"Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated. (sic)"

Tickets go on sale on Friday (04.02.22) via gagavegas.com

Lady Gaga's 2022 'Jazz & Piano' residency shows:

April 14, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

April 16, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

April 17, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

April 21, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

April 23, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

April 24, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

April 28, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

April 30, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

May 1, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas