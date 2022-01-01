Machine Gun Kelly changes album title after getting original name tattooed on Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly has changed the title of his upcoming album after getting a tattoo of the original name with Travis Barker.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the 31-year-old broke the news to Barker - who plays drums in his backing band - while sitting on a sofa together.

"Okay, we're friends no matter what, right?" the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor said to the Blink-182 drummer before offering him a fist bump. "Remember when we got the album name... the new album name tattooed on our arms?"

The video then cut to footage from six months earlier, with the pair showing off inkings of the album's original title, Born with Horns.

"We changed... I'm changing the album name," the rapper, real name Colson Baker, told the 46-year-old musician through laughter.

Barker proceeded to ask what the new title of the album would be, and the Bad Things singer cut to the new title of the record: Mainstream Sellout.

The album will be the rapper's sixth after his 2020 release, Tickets to the Downfall.