Kanye West won't be releasing NFTs

Kanye West has addressed questions over whether he will be releasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs are unique digital assets that consumers can purchase from artists. Numerous celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton, have endorsed the craze in recent weeks.

However, the Donda hitmaker shared his opinions about NFTs in an Instagram post on Monday.

"STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT's I'M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN," the rapper wrote on a handwritten note. "FOR NOW I'M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD (sic)."

West, who recently announced he is working on the second instalment of his 2021 album Donda, stated that his focus is on "real" products.

"My focus is on building real products in the real world: real food, real clothes, real shelter," he concluded. "Do not ask me to do a f**king NFT. Ask me later."