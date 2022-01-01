Aerosmith axe European 2022 tour due to COVID-19

Aerosmith have axed their European 2022 tour due to the "uncertainty" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven Tyler and co were due to hit the road in June and July, but have taken the decision to call off the gigs because of the "continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues", and to safeguard their fans and crew.

In a statement issued to their social media pages, the 'Sweet Emotion' rockers said: “It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been canceled.

“We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation, and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region.

“The health, safety and well-being of our fans is our number one priority.

“We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon. (sic)"

The rock legends had already postponed the shows, which were originally due to take place in 2020, twice before.

In a previous statement, they said: “Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022.

“Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates.”

The concerts were to follow their 'Deuces Are Wild' Las Vegas residency at Park MGM’s Park Theater, the last performance of which was on February 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, guitarist Joe Perry previously said he'd like to record a new album with Aerosmith "when the time is right".

The 71-year-old musician said he was feeling inspired to make new music with the group - also including Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton - after his time in the studio with his Hollywood Vampires' bandmates Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp working on their 2019 LP 'Rise'.

He said at the time: "I had just finished working on my last solo album [before the new Hollywood Vampires album], so I had been in the studio for the three or four months before we started on the Vampires record.

"So I was already rolling in the studio. It doesn't take much to get me going -- I love to record. So, when the time is right, Aerosmith will come around to do another record."

Aerosmith's last studio album was 2012's 'Music from Another Dimension!'.