Ed Sheeran is Top of the Airwaves with 4.3 million spins worldwide

Ed Sheeran has been named the most-played artist on the radio worldwide.



The 30-year-old Grammy-winner's hits received an impressive 4.3 million plays on the airwaves over the past 12 months.



Ed was all over the radio over the festive period with his and Elton John's festive hit 'Merry Christmas', and the LadBaby charity version of the track called 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone' topped the Official UK Chart.



Dua Lipa secured just 100,000 spins less than the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker over 12 months, while The Weeknd placed third place with three million.



The data from Viberate, who analysed 24000 radio stations in 150 countries, placed Queen in fourth place with 2.9 million, followed by 2.8 million plays of Maroon 5.



Music industry insights platform Viberate said: “We crunched the annual numbers behind every relevant music and social media channel, from Spotify to Beatport and TikTok, and drew conclusions regarding music industry trends and markets in 2022."



In 2021, rock legends Queen were top of the airwaves.



The 'Radio Ga Ga' group's drummer Roger Taylor is quoted by The Sun as saying: “I take great joy in the fact there’s an awful lot of love for us still. It constantly surprises me.”



Queen have continued to appeal to the masses despite the passing of late great frontman Freddie Mercury - who died in 1991 from HIV/AIDs-related illness aged 45.



And guitarist Brian May - who has continued the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hitmakers' legacy alongside Roger - previously said he credits former 'American Idol' star Adam Lambert, who performs in Freddie's place at their shows, for their longevity.



He said: "In no way does he imitate Freddie but he provides that piece of the jigsaw puzzle. It's stupendous, we would never be doing this now if it weren't for Adam.



"Sometimes I stop playing because I think 'what did he just do?' He's so free with his interpretations and it's just spine-chilling. The sound he makes and way he interprets a song."



The 40-year-old star joined the line-up after he sang with Queen during the talent show's season eight finale - which saw him finish runner-up - and then joined them for an award show in Ireland.



Brian explained: "There was something about Adam, this chemistry was instant and it was like we were already in a band with him.