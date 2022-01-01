BTS star Jimin recovering from appendicitis surgery and Covid-19

BTS member Jimin tested positive for Covid-19 when he was hospitalised with appendicitis over the weekend.

BigHit Music, the K-Pop group's record label, released a statement revealing the 26-year-old's health news on Monday.

"Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for (a) thorough examination, and also took a PCR test," the company said via Korean web platform Weverse.

Doctors diagnosed the singer with acute appendicitis and Covid-19, according to the statement, and he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

"(Jimin) will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," the statement concluded.

Fans of the boy band showed their support after the news was announced, with the hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin trending on Twitter on Monday night.

In late December, the company announced that other members of the band - Suga, RM, and Jin - had tested positive for the virus.