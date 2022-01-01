Take That singer Mark Owen is 'working on first solo album in nine years'

Mark Owen is reportedly working on his first solo album in nine years.

The Take That singer - who has been on a break from the 'Greatest Day' hitmakers since 2019 as they work on their own projects - is said to have been busy writing new material for his first LP since 2013's 'The Art of Doing Nothing'.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Mark has had some free time during COVID while Take That have been on a break to think about what he wants to do next.

"He has been writing some songs and they are sounding pretty good."

It's said the singer will be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in June, and while "nothing is nailed down", he's got one eye on a potential new album.

The source added: "It is early days but he is dipping his toe back in with his set at Isle of Wight Festival and is toying with the idea of another solo record.

"Nothing is nailed down, but given he has done a solo album every 10 years or so for the last two decades, now feels like a nice time to think about it again."

During Take That's break, Gary Barlow has dropped two albums, and Howard Donald has kept on working as a DJ, while Mark has been relatively quiet.

In November last year, Gary suggested the 'Shine' band are hoping to reunite next year as he looks to "get back to [his] day job".

He explained "It's been a while since 2019. I'm ready to get back to my day job now. That's my thing - being in the group.

"We'll have a nice planning year in 2022. I don't think we'll release anything or tour but the following year, 2023, will be a big year for Take That."