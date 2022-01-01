Doja Cat pulls out of BRITs due to COVID-19 cases among crew

Doja Cat has pulled out of performing at The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard after several members of her crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Woman' hitmaker has been forced to cancel her planned performance at the ceremony at London's The O2 arena on February 8, as a safety precaution.

Doja tweeted: “Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits.

“It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

The rap star - who received nods for International Artist Of The Year and Best International Song for her SZA collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’ - herself tested positive for the virus in December.

Doja had to scrap her performances as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour that month, after catching the virus along with members of her production team.

She told fans on Instagram at the time: “As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution.

“Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.”

The 26-year-old star admitted her "spirits" were "down" because of the cancellations, but she reassured her fans that was "doing OK".

She concluded: “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love XO. (sic)"

Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Grime star Dave, Holly Humberstone, Sam Fender, and Little Simz are still due to perform at the BRITs.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to present 'The BRIT Awards Red Carpet' broadcast on ITV2 from 7pm to 8pm.

YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.