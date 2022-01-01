Lizzo and Nicki Minaj congratulate Rihanna on baby news

Lizzo and Nicki Minaj have sent Rihanna congratulatory messages over her baby news.



The Umbrella hitmaker revealed her pregnancy by showcasing her growing bump while posing alongside her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky for photographers in Harlem, New York on Sunday.



Following the announcement, Lizzo took to Twitter to express her excitement for the celebrity couple.



"I'M SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH," she wrote, adding a string of pregnant woman emojis.



Meanwhile, Nicki gushed over Rihanna in a since-deleted Instagram post.



"So happy for you mama. Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. You deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can't buy," the star insisted.



Elsewhere, Paris Hilton noted Rihanna will make an "amazing" mother in a sweet post.



"Congratulations Queen! So exciting! So happy for you @Rihanna! You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother," she commented, while Cardi B added: "OMG!!!! Congrats @badgalriri."



And Yvette Nicole Brown joked that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby won't have a choice but to be into fashion.



"All I know is that this is gonna be the prettiest, most stylish child the world has ever seen! CONGRATS @rihanna!" she added.



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed they were dating last May.