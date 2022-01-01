Rihanna pregnant with first child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The Umbrella hitmaker and her rapper boyfriend revealed the pregnancy news while out for a walk in Harlem, New York over the weekend, with the 33-year-old showing off her blossoming baby bump for photographers.

Despite the cold temperatures in the city, the singer unbuttoned her bright pink coat to show off the bump, which she had adorned with jewellery including a large cross. She completed the look with floor-grazing ripped jeans and a chain-link belt.

In the snaps, the couple can be seen holding hands and smiling for the camera, while another shows Rocky - real name Rakim Mayers - kissing his partner on the forehead.

This will be the first child for both Rihanna and Rocky, 33, who were first linked in early 2020. They usually keep their relationship private, but the rapper told GQ magazine last year that the Barbadian singer was "the one".

Rihanna shut down speculation that she was pregnant in November after a Twitter user asked to attend her baby shower.

She replied, "Ha! Stop! You ain't came to the first 10 baby showers! Y'all breed me every year dammit lol (laugh out loud)."

She previously told British Vogue that in 10 years' time she would like to see herself with three or four children.