Lily Collins celebrates dad Phil Collins's 71st birthday with sweet message

Lily Collins has marked her father Phil Collins's 71st birthday with a touching message.



The Emily in Paris star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a throwback photo depicting her as a baby perched on her dad's shoulders.



"Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most," the 32-year-old began. "We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me."



Collins wrote that the drummer may not always "believe" her when she says it, but "no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you".



"Whether I'm proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing Trivial Pursuit, I'm forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself," she continued.



The Tolkien star also thanked her musician father for "supporting the woman I am today," concluding her post with the words, "I love you to the moon and back again."