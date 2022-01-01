NEWS Don Broco heading for first UK Number 1 album with 'Amazing Things' following physical release Newsdesk Share with :





Don Broco are heading towards their first ever UK Number 1 album this Friday with Amazing Things.



The Bedford rock band originally released their fourth album in October 2021 but following its release on vinyl, CD and cassette, Amazing Things could fly all the way to Number 1 this week, having not reached the Top 40 on its original release.



Don Broco have picked up two Top 10 albums so far, Automatic (Number 6) and Technology (Number 5) plus their debut album Priorities peaked at Number 25. See Don Broco’s Official Chart history in full here.



Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Jamie Webster could also be up for a career-best chart position this week, with his second album Moments currently tracking to debut at Number 2. His previous album, We Get By peaked at Number 6 and was the first-ever Number 1 on the Official Folk Albums Chart.



Blackpool rockers Jethro Tull are heading for their seventh UK Top 10 album and first since 1972 this week. The Zealot Gene, the band’s 22nd studio album and first of original material since 1999, is eyeing up Number 4.



There could be three further new entries in the Top 10 this Friday too. Llanelli band Scarlet Rebels could earn their first-ever Top 40 entry with See Through Blue (6), former Mansun frontman Paul Draper’s second album Cult Leader Tactics (8) could be his first solo Top 10, and Big Big Train’s Welcome To The Planet (10) could become their highest-charting album to date.



Meanwhile outside the Top 10, indie icon Jamie T’s influential debut album Panic Prevention is heading for Number 11 following a 15th anniversary re-release. It originally peaked at Number 4 in 2007.



Eels’ 14th studio album Extreme Witchcraft is cruising towards a Number 12 debut, while Scottish indie-pop duo Saint Phnx’s debut major label EP Happy Place could become their first Official Albums Chart entry at Number 13.



Elsewhere, The Longest Johns could score their first Top 40 album with Smoke & Oakum at Number 32 and Woman To Woman: Live In Concert, a live album from singer-songwriters Judie Tzuke, Beverly Craven and Julia Fordham is heading for a new entry at Number 35. It would be Tzuke’s eighth, Craven’s third and Fordham’s fifth Top 40 album, respectively.



And finally, US jazz singer Lady Blackbird’s debut album Black Acid Soul is tracking to become a new entry at Number 36.



