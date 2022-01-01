Joe Rogan promises to 'balance out' podcast following Spotify misinformation controversy

Joe Rogan has pledged to "balance out" controversial viewpoints on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.



Last week, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify due to claims that Rogan had shared misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines on the streaming service.



Following the backlash, Spotify executives announced on Sunday that they would be implementing new rules to tackle misinformation, including adding content warnings to podcasts that discuss the virus.



In addition, Rogan posted a 10-minute-long video on his Instagram account in which he promised to "try to balance out these controversial viewpoints" from now on.



"If there's anything that I've done that I could do better, it's having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones," the commentator admitted. "I would most certainly be open to doing that. And I would like to talk to some people who have differing opinions on the podcasts in the future. We'll see. I do all the scheduling myself and I don't always get it right."



Rogan insisted that he agrees with company bosses' decision to add disclaimers to the beginning of certain podcasts, and isn't "mad" at the legendary artists for removing their music from the library.



"I'm very sorry they feel that way. I most certainly don't want that. I'm a Neil Young fan," the comedian added, noting that he once worked as a bodyguard at a Young concert.