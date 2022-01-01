Kid Rock refuses to perform at tour venues with Covid-19 vaccine mandates

Kid Rock won't perform at venues with Covid-19 vaccine mandates on his upcoming tour.

The musician, real name Robert Ritchie, took to Facebook on Saturday to post a video in which he announced he would cancel shows on his Bad Reputation trek if organisers required ticketholders to wear masks or have proof of vaccination.

"There's been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues. People saying, 'I'm not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate,' and this, that and the other. Trust me, we've done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done, if there are any at these venues, I'm not aware of any, but if there are any, they're going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they're not, trust me, you don't have to worry. You'll be getting your money back because I won't be showing up either," he asserted. "It's actually kind of unfortunate. We actually scratched Buffalo, New York off the list because of that and Toronto, Canada and several other cities we were looking at. I don't want to deal with that s**t either."

The Bad Reputation tour is set to begin at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on 6 April.