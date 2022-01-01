Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake remain 'good friends' following Super Bowl scandal

Janet Jackson has maintained she is still "good friends" with Justin Timberlake following her infamous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.

During the event, the Together Again singer's breast - adorned with a nipple shield - was exposed by Justin to the viewing public for approximately half a second.

As part of her self-titled two-part documentary that aired in the U.S. over the weekend, Janet insisted she and Justin have "moved on" from the incident, which is often referred to as Nipplegate or Janetgate.

"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop," the 55-year-old stated. "Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."

Reflecting on the incident in a chat with her brother Randy Jackson for the film, Janet also shared that Justin once asked her if he should release a public statement.

"We talked once and (Justin) said, 'I don't know if I should come out and make a statement,'" she recalled. "And I said, 'Listen, I don't want any drama for you. They're aiming all of this at me.' So I said, 'If I were you, I wouldn't say anything.'"

In February 2021, Justin singled out Janet, as well as his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, in an Instagram post where he apologised for his past behaviour, and insisted: "I can do better and I will do better."