Britney Spears wants Jamie Lynn Spears to take lie detector test

Britney Spears wants her sister Jamie Lynn Spears to take a lie detector test.

The siblings have been embroiled in a public feud in recent weeks, with Britney threatening legal action against Jamie Lynn over statements she made in her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Over the weekend, Britney took to Instagram to share a clip from a recent episode of U.S. chat show The Talk in which co-host Adrienne Bailon questioned why Jamie Lynn chose to release her memoir when she did.

And in the accompanying caption, Britney doubled down on the argument and hit out at the 30-year-old for allegedly "making money" off of her.

"Congrats best seller...I'm not surprised at all!!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**t but your f**king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas!!!!" the 40-year-old began, referring to comments recently made by Jamie Lynn's former Zoey 101 co-star. "I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me!!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me (sic)!!!!"

Britney went on to call out Jamie Lynn over her claim that she tried to help her sister over the course of her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated last November.

"National bestseller ???? DUH... the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn ... especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN'T KNOW...Bulls**t !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I'm just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren't telling it like it is !!!" she added.

Jamie Lynn, 30, has not yet responded to Britney's post.