Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in removing music from Spotify over anti-vaccine content

Joni Mitchell is pulling her music from Spotify in support of Neil Young's protest over Joe Rogan's anti-vaccine content.



Last week, Young penned a letter to company bosses over the comedian's wildly popular podcast, which has been condemned by scientists and doctors for spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. The 76-year-old musician's catalogue was removed from the streaming service's library on Wednesday.



On Friday, Mitchell issued a statement via her website in which she revealed she had also requested her music be taken down from Spotify.



"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," she commented. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."



The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the streamer's most listened to podcasts, and in 2019, the former Fear Factor host signed an exclusive $100 million (£75 million) deal with the company.



After Young's music was removed, Spotify bosses claimed to have "detailed content policies in place" and revealed that they have "removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic".



"We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," the representative added.