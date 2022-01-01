NEWS We Don’t Talk Bruno eyes third week at Number 1 as Gayle’s abcdefu re-enters battle Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Reigning Number 1 We Don’t Talk About Bruno by the Encanto cast is currently leading the race for Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart. If it holds its position, it will mark its third consecutive week at the top, after becoming the first original Disney song to ever reach Number 1 in the UK.



But don’t count out its challengers just yet; Gayle is at Number 2 with former chart-topper abcdefu, while Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran may have been denied the first-ever Afrobeats Number 1 last week, but Peru is still in the race, currently at Number 3 after 48 hours.



The cast of Encanto could score a total of three tracks in the Top 10 this Friday. As well as We Don’t Talk Bruno, Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow is currently holding at Number 4, while The Family Madrigal featuring Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz could ascend into the Top 10 for the first time, looking to jump six places to Number 5.



Irish DJ collective Belters Only are also looking to secure their first UK Top 10 entry this week, with their track Make Me Feel Good featuring vocalist Jazzy currently up five to Number 8.



This is swiftly followed by Australian DJ Luude, whose Down Under ft. Colin Hay - a re-working of the 1981 Men At Work song of the same name – flies seven to Number 9 on the First Look.

If it holds on it will become Luude’s first Top 10 hit, and vocalist Colin Hay’s second; Hay previously reached Number 1 in the UK with the original song as the lead vocalist of Men At Work.



Viral scouse star Hazey continues his rise on the Official Singles Chart with the buzzy Packs And Potions. The 17-year-old rapper could reach a new peak of Number 16 this Friday.



Finally, Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s garage-inspired new collaboration Beg For You is currently tracking to debut at Number 20. Sampling September’s 00s dance classic Cry For You, it would be Charli’s 12th Top 40 hit and Rina’s first.