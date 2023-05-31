Shawn Mendes delays European tour

Shawn Mendes has postponed the UK and European leg of his 'Wonder' world tour by more than a year.

The 'Stitches' hitmaker was supposed to hit the road in March this year for a series of concerts but due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he and his team have made the "really difficult decision" to delay the start of the tour until May 2023.

He said in a statement: “This was a really difficult decision to make, but unfortunately we have to reschedule the UK & EU tour from 2022 to 2023.

"With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity."

While he won't be performing the shows this year, Shawn is still keeping busy.

He added: “I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner. But I am working on a ton of new music for you all ! I’m excited for you to hear.”

The 23-year-old star will now kick off his world tour in June with the first of two North American stints.

The European leg of the tour has been rearranged to begin in Bologna, Italy, on 31 May 2023 and runs until 1 August, when Shawn will close out the run of shows in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Shawn previously opened up about therapy after releasing the track 'In My Blood' in 2018, which deals with his anxiety.

He said: "Therapy is listening to music and running on the treadmill, therapy is going to dinner with your friends - it's something that distracts you, that helps you heal and so it just depends on what you think therapy is. I made a conscious effort to be more connected to the people in my life.

"I found I was closing myself off from everybody, thinking that would help me battle it then seeing the only way I was going to battle it was completely opening up and letting people in."