Ty Brasel faces his issues on personal new album, Destiny: Vol 1.

Ty Brasel's new album is inspired by overcoming "adversities".

The Christian rapper - who has been compared to Post Malone - has opened up about how 'Destiny: Vol. 1.' contains his most personal lyrics about "dealing with my issues".

He explained to Wonderland magazine: "As I become more aware of my own heart and mind, dealing with my issues, I turn that into lyrics. So many of the songs on this new project have come out of me facing my problems head-on and reaching out when everything in me wants to turn away. We can overcome even the worst of adversities.”

Ty previously shared how prayer is involved in his songwriting process.

He said in a 2015 interview: "I find myself walking in circles most of the time when I write.

"I really take my time and don’t rush the process.

"It takes lot of prayer and reading God’s word constantly. I try to be culturally relevant and biblically sound."

The hip-hop star previously shared how he "gave my life to Christ" when he was eight, but due to his partying ways and drug use during his younger years, he didn't consider the relationship he has with God to be "serious" until around 2013.

He shared: "I gave my life to Christ when I was eight years old. However, I fell off many times throughout middle school, high school and even college due to a lifestyle of drugs and partying. I didn’t have a strong and serious relationship with God until about two years ago."

'Destiny: Vol. 1' is out now.