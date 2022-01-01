Heidi Klum feared Rod Stewart wouldn't allow her to use sample in Snoop Dogg collab

Heidi Klum had to ask permission from Rod Stewart to sample one of his songs for her Snoop Dogg collaboration.

Earlier this month, the supermodel released Chai Tea with Heidi, which features a chorus inspired by Stewart's 1983 single Baby Jane and Snoop raps the verses.

But while Klum and Snoop recorded the track and accompanying music video, she was waiting anxiously to hear if Stewart would agree to the sample.

"When you do a sample from someone else, you have to ask for permission. I send him the song and then I don't hear anything for five weeks," she recalled in an interview for Extra. "Meanwhile, I'm biting my nails... thinking, 'We've done everything already, what if he is going to say no now?' Then everything was for nothing. And then, someone was like, 'Well have you looked in your spam?' And I was like, 'Of course, not.' He was in the spam mail all this time. He had immediately emailed me back, he had loved the song, and (called it) outrageously amazing... he said, 'Yes, two thumbs up.'"

Elsewhere in the chat, Klum described working with Snoop as a dream come true.

"I'm pinching, pinching myself. I can't believe this is happening to me... because I'm obsessed with Snoop Dogg," the 48-year-old smiled.