George Ezra became 'overwhelmed' by touring during pandemic hiatus

George Ezra became "overwhelmed" by the idea of touring during lockdown.

The 28-year-old singer has announced that his third album 'Gold Rush Kid' will be released in June and says that the record is inspired by the positives of his life as a pop star as the pandemic has changed his perspective on stardom.

George told Hits Radio: "In the last two years I've allowed myself to be overwhelmed by the idea of touring and doing stuff publicly.

"It's not going to last forever, so I just need to enjoy it while it's here. I've met people, seen things and been to places that I never should have, and I've loved that."

Ezra - who recently released his new single 'Anyone For You' - joked that there has been a silver lining during lockdown as he has been able to change his hairstyle.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker said: "Lockdown sorted the hair out because I had no choice but to grow it. I was like, 'Dude, you should have been doing this ages ago.'"

George previously suggested that the pandemic has enabled him to cut loose as his mindset has changed.

The star - who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and OCD in the past - said: "I'm having a lot of fun at the moment and I feel like, let's turn it up a gear.

"Having missed out - all of us having missed people, experiences - it's just, lean into them, now knowing what it feels like without them. When opportunities arrive, grab them."