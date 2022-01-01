Kid Rock won't perform at venues with vaccine or mask mandates

Kid Rock says he will not perform at venues with COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates on his upcoming tour.



The 'All Summer Long' hitmaker is set to embark on his 'Bad Reputation' tour of North America from April and says he will not be doing gigs at venues with mandates in place against the virus.



Speaking to fans in a Facebook video, Rock said: "If there are any of these venues - I'm not aware of any - they're gonna be gone by the time we get to your city.



"If they're not, trust me, you don't have to worry, you'll be getting your money back because I won't be showing up either."



The music star - whose real name is Robert Richie - confirmed that he did not book shows in New York and Toronto because of vaccine mandates.



Rock added: "If you think I'm going to sit out there and sing, 'Don't Tell Me How to Live' and 'We the People', while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks - that s*** ain't happening."



Rock's new track 'We the People' takes a swipe at US President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and he claimed that former Commander-in-chief Donald Trump sent him a message of congratulations about the song.



The 51-year-old star posted on Instagram: "I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over ‘We The People’ being the No1 song on iTunes! Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!



“Thank you to all the fans, I can’t wait to see you on tour! Pedal to the f***in’ metal, LET'S GO!"