Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty sued by security guard over alleged altercation

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued by a security guard over an alleged altercation in 2019.

Thomas Weidenmuller, who allegedly served as the head of security during one of Minaj's concerts in Germany in March 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the couple, according to TMZ.

In the documents, Weidenmuller claims the Starships rapper left a female security colleague in tears after she allegedly yelled at her backstage for allowing a fan to get onstage during the show. Weidenmuller alleges that he went to speak to Minaj about the incident and she screamed at him and allegedly threw a shoe at him but missed.

The security guard goes on to allege that he was called into the hip-hop star's room for a talk and she yelled at him again. Weidenmuller claims that Petty then came out of nowhere and punched him in the face, allegedly breaking his jaw.

In the lawsuit, he claims that he's had to undergo eight surgeries to fix his jaw. He has also allegedly had five plates in his face and will require six more operations to correct it.

He is suing both Minaj and Petty for damages, including his medical bills.

The couple has yet to comment on the legal action.