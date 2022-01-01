NEWS Meat Loaf’s 'Bat Out Of Hell' reaches new chart peak Newsdesk Share with :





Following the sad news of his death last week, rock icon Meat Loaf charts three albums in this week’s Top 40, including two Top 10s. Leading the charge is his 1977 debut Bat Out Of Hell - the most downloaded album of the week - which lands at Number 3 to mark a new peak for the record, which originally reached Number 9.



Meat Loaf also places at Number 5 with greatest hits compilation Hits Out Of Hell, which is the most-streamed album of the week in the UK, while Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell finishes at Number 24.



Meanwhile, Norwegian alt-pop star Aurora earns her first UK Top 10 album today as her third album The Gods We Can Touch debuts at Number 8. At Number 9, Barnsley rockers The Sherlocks score their second Top 10 collection with World I Understand.



Outside the Top 10, Miles Kane enters at Number 12 with Change The Show. Miles will join us on The Record Club next week (February 2) to discuss the album and answer fans’ questions.



Kiefer Sutherland’s third album Bloor Street becomes his second Top 40 entry at Number 16, while Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi’s Underwater debuts at Number 19, his sixth Top 40 album.



Finally, Jamiroquai’s third album, 1996’s Travelling Without Moving re-enters the Official Albums Chart at Number 27, having been re-released to celebrate its 25th anniversary.