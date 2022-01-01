Sam Fender: 'I don't do myself any favours with the Bruce [Springsteen] comparisons'

Sam Fender is the latest artist to take part in Apple Music's Home Session series, available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. His exclusive session includes two stripped-back tracks - a brilliant cover of Bruce Springsteen’s iconic track ‘I’m On Fire’ featuring Australian indie group Gang of Youths, and a new version of his own track, 'Last To Make It Home’, which is taken from his recent album, 'Seventeen Going Under’.Sam says: "I don't do myself any favours with the Bruce comparisons, and I'm gonna make it worse by doing his songs but he's my favourite artist of all time and a massive inspiration. Me and Dave from Gang of Youths spontaneously covered 'I'm On Fire' when they [Gangs of Youths] were supporting us on the arena tour last year. I jumped in on their set, then he jumped in on mine. It took us a bit of practice to get the harmonies right, singing in the loos backstage, etc. Dave is a good mate and such a legend, so it was fun to record together.”He continues: "I chose 'Last To Make It Home' because it's a tune from the new album which works really well being stripped back. My mate Heidi Curtis jumped on this one with some stunning backing vocals."Melding urgent, melodic indie rock with the heart of a singer-songwriter, Newcastle native Sam Fender rose to prominence following the release of his debut EP 'Dead Boys' in November 2018, before going on to scoop the Critics' Choice Award at the BRIT Awards 2019. Since then he has continued to go from strength to strength, releasing his Number 1 debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' in September 2019, and the critically acclaimed 'Seventeen Going Under' last year, which also topped the UK Album Chart.Apple Music Home Session: Sam Fender is now live, listen in full on Apple Music HERE. Please find embed codes for teasers of each track below plus artwork. Download high-res version here. Please credit Apple Music Home Session when using this information.‘I’m On Fire’'Last To Make It Home’Buy tickets below.