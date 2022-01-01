Jesy Nelson hopes to bag a hit penned by Little Mix songwriter

Jesy Nelson is writing with Little Mix's songwriter.

The 30-year-old singer has been in Los Angeles working on new music to follow up her debut solo single, 'Boyz', which sampled P Diddy's 'Bad Boys For Life' and featured a guest verse from Nicki Minaj.

And now it has been revealed that Jesy - who quit the chart-topping girl group in December 2020, because of the toll being in the band took on her mental health - has chosen songwriter to the stars, Tayla Parx, who co-wrote her former band Little Mix's mega-hit 'Sweet Melody', to help her make a hit.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jesy flew out to Los Angeles earlier this month and has been working with Tayla, who is a songwriter as well as an artist in her own right.

"She has an incredible track record when it comes to writing smash hits, so Jesy is hopeful they will be able to cook up something great together.

“They knew each other via industry friends, so it seemed like a no-brainer to reach out and get her on board.

“It’s been a tough few months for Jesy but it finally feels like things have turned a corner.”

The release of 'Boyz' in 2021 was marred by a backlash with some listeners claiming that Jesy was guilty of blackfishing - pretending to be Black or mixed race - and cultural appropriation in the accompanying music video.

In response, Jesy said: “These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ’90s/2000 hip hop, R&B music was the best era of music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love.”

Prior to arriving in LA, she said: "Just a message to say I love you all so, so much and I cannot wait to be able to show what I've been working on.”