Joel Corry lands 16-week Ibiza Rocks residency

Joel Corry has landed a 16-week residency at Ibiza Rocks.



The 32-year-old music producer-and-DJ made his debut at the biggest daytime party in the Balearic islands last summer, and he will be back



on the decks poolside every Wednesday from June 8 to September 21.



He said: "Ibiza is my favourite place in the world and I am so excited to announce my Ibiza Rocks 2022 residency. This year Ibiza will return bigger and better than ever and I am counting down the days for this magical summer to begin!"



Joel - who is best known for club bangers including 'Out Out', 'Head And Heart' and 'I Wish' - is set to drop hit-in-the-making, 'Liquor Store', on February 4, in time for clubbing season.



More names will be added to the line-up for Ibiza Rocks' daytime programme in due course.



Meanwhile, Joel could have another huge collaboration on his hands.



Recently reunited boy band JLS - comprising Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and JB Gill - bumpted into Joel at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at The O2 in London last month, and the 'Beat Again' hitmakers revealed whether they could work together in the future.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz on the red carpet, Oritse said: "Literally, we just saw Joel and Joel said, 'Do you know what, love the album, '2.0', and we were just talking, you know, maybe that's a collaboration we should do along the way, who knows.



"We will see. The great thing about being at The Jingle Bell Ball is that you bump into all your fellow artists and this is where great things happen, so who knows."



Head to www.ibizarocks.com for tickets to Ibiza Rocks.