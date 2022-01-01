Chris Brown sued for alleged rape

Chris Brown has been hit with a $20 million (£15 million) lawsuit from a woman who claims he drugged and raped her.



The woman, a professional choreographer and dancer using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claims in the legal action that the Forever hitmaker sexually assaulted her on a yacht parked at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home on Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida in December 2020.



According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, she alleges that Brown gave her a red cup with a mixed drink in the kitchen and they started talking, and when he filled up her cup again, she began to feel "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness".



The woman claims she felt "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep" and the 32-year-old led her to a bedroom when she was allegedly "drugged" and "half-asleep".



Jane Doe alleges that she mumbled for Brown to stop when he started kissing her but he continued and raped her. She also claims that he texted her the following day and instructed her to take a morning-after pill, which she did.



The woman claims the alleged incident has caused her severe emotional distress and she is seeking $20 million in damages.



Her attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, told TMZ that their client didn't report the alleged rape at the time because she was embarrassed. They added that they're "committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them".



Brown seemingly responded to the accusations on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF (lying) whenever im releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls**t (sic)."