Rihanna commits $15 million to climate justice organisations

Rihanna has donated $15 million (£11 million) to charities focused on climate justice.



Earlier this week, her organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, announced it will be giving grants to 18 different nonprofits from the United States and seven different Caribbean nations.



"At the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), our work is rooted in the reality that climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally," the announcement reads. "Under-resourced countries, communities of color, and island nations are facing the brunt. To combat this inequity, funders must build partnerships with organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities."



The Grammy winner has partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey through his #StartSmall philanthropic initiative, with a focus on groups that address the needs of female, Black, LGBTQ, and Indigenous people.



The money will be donated to organisations such as The Caribbean Climate Justice Project, Movement for Black Lives, Indigenous Environmental Network, Climate Justice Alliance and the Black Feminist Fund, among others.



"This powerful group of climate justice leaders and organizers from seven Caribbean countries and nearly all 50 states -- relentless doers and innovators -- are responding effectively and urgently to climate change," representatives for the foundation explained.