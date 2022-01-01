Justin Bieber and Adele to compete for Song of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Justin Bieber, Adele, and Ed Sheeran are to compete for Song of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The Sorry hitmaker appears twice in the Song of the Year category - for Peaches, his collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Stay, his duet with The Kid LAROI.
He faces tough competition for the prize, as his competitors include Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, Adele's Easy On Me, Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License, and Positions by Ariana Grande. The remaining nominees include Montero (Call Me by Your Name) by Lil Nas X, Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA, Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic, and Levitating by Dua Lipa.
Bieber's two Song of the Year entries both appear in the Best Collaboration category alongside Kiss Me More, Best Friend by Saweetie and Doja Cat, and If I Didn't Love You by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood. They're also both up for Best Music Video.
Bieber is also nominated for Male Artist of the Year alongside Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, and Drake, while the female equivalent is a competition between Grande, Rodrigo, Lipa, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift.
The ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on 22 March.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Song of the Year:
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Easy on Me - Adele
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Levitating - Dua Lipa
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Positions - Ariana Grande
Stay - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
Best Friend - Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Stay - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist:
Giveon
Maneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Country Song of the Year:
Famous Friends - Chris Young & Kane Brown
Forever After All - Luke Combs
If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Just the Way - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
The Good Ones - Gabby Barrett
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year:
BED - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
Do It to It - ACRAZE featuring Cherish
Heartbreak Anthem - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
Love Tonight - Shouse
You - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Dance Artist of Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
Essence - WizKid featuring Tems
Time Today - Moneybagg Yo
Up - Cardi B
Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
R&B Song of the Year:
Damage - H.E.R.
Good Days - SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Artist of the Year:
Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
Latin Song of the Year:
BICHOTA - KAROL G
In Da Getto - J Balvin & Skrillex
Pepas - Farruko
Todo De Ti - Rauw Alejandro
Yonaguni - Bad Bunny
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Best Lyrics:
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) - Taylor Swift
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Easy on Me - Adele
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Heat Waves - Glass Animals
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Your Power - Billie Eilish
Best Music Video:
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
Build a B**ch - Bella Poarch
Butter - BTS
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring Sza
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
Stay - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best Comeback Album:
30 - Adele
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters
Solar Power - Lorde
Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Voyage - ABBA