Ray J responds to Kanye West's claim he made second sex tape with Kim Kardashian

Ray J has responded to Kanye West's claim that he made a second sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper alluded to the existence of a second tape between his estranged wife Kim and her ex-boyfriend Ray J. He claimed that he obtained a laptop from the singer and it contained unreleased intimate footage of the former couple together.

The SKIMS founder denied the existence of a second tape in a statement earlier this week, and now, Ray J has weighed in. He seemingly addressed the allegations via Twitter on Wednesday by simply writing, "This needs to stop. I also have kids."

The Love & Hip Hop star's manager, David Weintraub, also shared a statement to E! News in which he declared that his client will not be addressing matters from the past.

"Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavours and will not be discussing or addressing the past," the statement reads.

The music star filmed the infamous sex tape with Kim when they were dating in the early 2000s and it went public in 2007. In a statement, Kim's representative insisted that the computer and hard drive that were collected contained no unseen sexual content.

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter (and) focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform," the rep concluded.

Ray J shares two children with his estranged wife Princess Love, while Kim and Kanye have four children.