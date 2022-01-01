Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice among BandLab NME Awards 2022 nominees

Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice are among the most-nominated artists at the upcoming BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker will contest for Best Solo Act In The World, Best Music Film for 'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry' and Best Music Video for 'Happier Than Ever' at the upcoming ceremony at London's O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

Indie star Sam will compete for the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist prizes for ‘Seventeen Going Under’, while the album's title track received nods for Best Song In The World and Best Song By A UK Artist.

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' hitmaker and Grammy-winner Billie will go head-to-head with The Weeknd, Grime star Dave, Arlo Parks, Rina Sawayama, and more, to be crowned Best Solo Act In The World.

Sam also received a nod for Best Solo Artist In The UK, along with Arlo, Dave, Simz and Rina.

As for Wolf Alice, the Ellie Rowsell-fronted group's Mercury Prize-nominated album, 'Blue Weekend', is up for Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist, and the 'Smile' rockers are also shortlisted for Best Band In The World and Best Band From The UK.

Elsewhere, International stars, including Lana Del Rey, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, and Megan The Stallion have been nominated for some of the major prizes.

Lana's latest LP, 'Blue Banisters', will compete for Best Album In The World, along with the likes of Tyler, The Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost', and this year's Innovation Award winner, Halsey, and their LP 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'.

BTS and Coldplay's 'My Universe' secured a Best Collaboration nod and the K-Pop septet are also up for Best Song In The World for 'Butter'.

Olivia is also up Best Song In The World for 'Good 4 U' and Best New Act In The World.

Lorde's 'Solar Power' also has a chance of winning the coveted Best Song In The World prize.

And rap megastar Megan will contest with Bleachers, Bring Me The Horizon, IDLES, Little Simz, Rina Sawayama, Self Esteem, Tomorrow x Together, Wizkid, and Yungblud for Best Live Act.

Ahead of the ceremony, which will be co-hosted by comedienne Daisy May Cooper and Grime star Lady Leshurr, it's also been announced that Bleachers' Jack Antonoff will be honoured with the Songwriter Award.

Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and CHVRCHES, who will be joined by special guest Robert Smith of The Cure, will be performing on the night.

An abridged list of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 nominees are:

INNOVATION AWARD

Halsey

SONGWRITER AWARD

Jack Antonoff

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Subsonic Eye – ‘Nature Of Things’

Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST

Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

BTS – ‘Butter’

Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’

Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Warren Hue – ‘Omomo Punk’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST

Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’

PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH

Bleachers

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Rina Sawayama

Self Esteem

Tomorrow x Together

Wizkid

Yungblud

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Amyl & The Sniffers

Ben&Ben

Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Fontaines DC

Glass Animals

HAIM

Maneskin

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Glass Animals

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

Arlo Parks

Billie Eilish

Burna Boy

Dave

Little Simz

Pyra

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

Tkay Maidza

The Weeknd

BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK

Arlo Parks

Dave

Little Simz

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Inhaler

King Stingray

Olivia Rodrigo

Shye

Tems

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST MIXTAPE

Berwyn – ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’

Central Cee – ‘Wild West’

FKA twigs – ‘Caprisongs’

Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

PinkPantheress – ‘To hell with it’

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Coldplay x BTS – ‘My Universe’

FKA Twigs x The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’

Griff x Sigrid – ‘Head On Fire’

Rina Sawayama x Elton John – ‘Chosen Family’

BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB

Arca

Fred again..

India Jordan

Nia Archives

Travis Barker

BEST REISSUE

Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

OutKast – ‘ATLiens’

Radiohead – ‘Kid Amnesiae’

Taylor Swift – ‘Red’

The Beatles – ‘Let It Be’

BEST MUSIC FILM

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Summer Of Soul

The Sparks Brothers

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart

Paul McCartney – The Lyrics

Questlove – Music Is History