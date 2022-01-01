Madonna suggests joint stadium tour with Britney Spears

Madonna has suggested going on a joint stadium tour with Britney Spears.



During an Instagram Live Q&A on Wednesday, the 63-year-old singer was asked by a fan about whether she plans to tour again someday.



"Hell yeah! I have to," the Express Yourself singer replied, adding: "Stadium baby! Me and Britney, what about that?"



The Grammy winner suggested that she and the Toxic hitmaker could "reenact the original (kiss)," referring to their headline-grabbing on-stage kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Months after that kiss, Madonna and Britney collaborated on the song Me Against the Music.



Should the tour ever happen, it would be their first performance together in over a decade. The ...Baby One More Time singer last joined Madonna on stage in 2008, when they performed a duet of Madonna's track Human Nature during her Sticky & Sweet tour.



The Like A Prayer hitmaker noted that the idea is "really cool" but she is "not sure" if Britney would be "into" it. The 40-year-old hasn't performed live since she concluded her Piece of Me Tour in October 2018. She claimed that she was forced to go on the tour while under her conservatorship and since the legal arrangement was terminated in November, Britney has stated that she didn't enjoy touring and has no intention of doing so again in the future.



Madonna publicly supported the #FreeBritney movement to release the singer from her conservatorship last year, writing on Instagram, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"