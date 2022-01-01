Johnny Marr hits back at Morrissey's request to 'stop mentioning' him in interviews

Johnny Marr has responded to an open letter from his former The Smiths bandmate Morrissey.

On a post to his fan website, Morrissey Central, the 62-year-old musician posted a request for the guitarist to "stop mentioning my name in interviews."

"This is not a rant or an hysterical bombast. It is a polite and calmly measured request: Would you (Marr) please stop mentioning my name in your interviews?" the controversial songwriter wrote. "Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you please just leave me out of it?"

The lyricist insisted that Marr knows "nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings" and they haven't been close since the band split in 1987. He alleged that his former bandmate acts as if he is his personal psychologist "with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts".

The 58-year-old musician slammed the letter on Twitter, writing: "An 'open letter' hasn't really been a thing since 1953, It's all 'social media' now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business... a bit 2021 yeah?"

He signed off with the hashtag "#MakeIndieGreatAgain".