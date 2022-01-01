Dolly Parton denies insuring her breasts

Dolly Parton has cleared up a rumour suggesting that she has her breasts insured.

During an interview with Today, the 76-year-old country icon was asked about a long-standing claim that she has her breasts insured.

Parton explained that the rumour originated after actress Betty Grable insured her legs, and she made a joke about doing the same for her breasts.

"It's not true," the 9 to 5 singer told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the morning show. "Years ago, was it (actress) Betty Grable, or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? At that time, I said 'Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them.'"

The Grammy winner added that it was a joke and she "didn't do that".

"By the way, you can get new boobs but you can't get new legs!" she quipped.