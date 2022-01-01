Britney Spears claims she was banned from drinking coffee during Las Vegas concerts

Britney Spears has claimed she was banned from drinking tea and coffee while she was performing in Las Vegas.

The pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself dancing in a pink swimsuit while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

In the accompanying caption, Britney claimed she wasn't allowed to have caffeine or go to the spa during her days spent in Sin City.

"People don't know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa... they didn't want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne (sic)," the 40-year-old wrote. "No lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night ... doesn't sound like a good deal to me either!!!! So on this beautiful day here in Maui. I'm here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn't require much ... just RESPECT!!!! Psss are we going to war???"

The Britney: Piece of Me concert residency was staged in Las Vegas from 2013 until 2017, while the Toxic singer was under a conservatorship. Last November, the conservatorship was terminated after 13 years following her public testimony in which she accused her management team and family of abuse.

Elsewhere in the post, Britney claimed she used to wear two pairs of tights for all of her performances.

"When I used to do shows I had to wear two layers of tights every night... the one night I cheated and said NO and didn't cover my legs, I swear I danced and moved waaay faster with nothing on them ... this bathing suit is actually expensive !!! It kind of looks like a costume but it's cool to see my legs raw," she added.