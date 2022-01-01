Alicia Witt's 'heart is broken' following parents' tragic death

Alicia Witt's "heart is broken" following the tragic death of her parents last month.



Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead in their home in Worcester, Massachusetts, on 20 December by police officers carrying out a welfare check on behalf of the actress and her cousin.



The Walking Dead star confirmed their deaths to the local newspaper at the time before stepping away from the limelight, and she finally addressed the tragedy in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday.



In the post, the singer revealed she hadn't been allowed inside her "fiercely stubborn" parents' home for many years as they refused to have any repairs and that she was unaware they had no heating when they passed away.



"I hadn't been allowed inside my parents' home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house," she explained. "I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control.



"I had no idea that their heat had gone out. i will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. my heart is broken.



"If i could have said to them 'you are going to break my heart and the hearts of all who love you with a worst-case-scenario ending if you don't let us help you' - i still think they would have made the same choices. they weren't willing to make different ones."



The Twin Peaks star shared that she attended their funeral earlier this month and thanked the funeral directors for taking steps to ensure she had total privacy.



She concluded her post by writing, "Our last words to each other were 'i love you'. that part was simple; never in doubt. they loved me so. i loved them so."



Her parents' cause of death has yet to be revealed.