50 Cent to headline London's Wembley Arena in June

50 Cent is set to play London's The SSE Arena, Wembley in June.

The hip-hop icon - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - will play the British capital on June 10, the day before he headlines Manchester's Parklife Festival in the North of England.

The 'Candy Shop' rapper last performed in the British capital in September 2018 at The O2 arena.

Meanwhile, 50 recently admitted he doesn't believe in being "too rich".

The 'Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter' author doesn't believe people can ever have "enough" money, as there are always bigger and better things to spend money on.

He said: "I don't think there’s such a thing as too rich. What level of accomplishment do we reach where we look at ourselves and say, 'Enough?' There's no such thing as enough. They’re going to the moon! They’re gonna build 18-bedroom houses on the moon."

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker - who was estimated to have a net worth of $150 million by Forbes in 2015 - thinks that his childhood experiences have helped to inspire his success.

He said: "I look at my journey, some of the decisions that my mom made have guided mine, and it's because people from her life had what was a representation of financial freedom, they had those nice things in front of me. They got everything that you would want.

"It kind of led me down the same path of the hustling and going to do different things, and, you know, I just hit the roof of that and wanted to do more, so I got involved in music and entertainment where we do things that exceed that level of success, completely. Like, that is the smallest thing, you know what I mean, it just felt big at that point, when I was little."

Tickets for 50 Cent's headline London show go on sale Friday 28th January, 9.30am. London tickets are available at www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com. Tickets for Parklife Festival are on sale Thursday 27th January at 10am via parklife.uk.com.