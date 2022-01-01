Cardi B thanks late designer Thierry Mugler for taking 'major chance' on her

Cardi B has paid tribute to late designer Thierry Mugler.

The French designer, known for his avant-garde silhouettes, passed away over the weekend from natural causes, according to a statement from his team. He was 73.

The WAP rapper joined fellow stars in mourning the celebrated artist, whom she claimed was one of the “first” designers to work with her.

“Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archive pieces for my Grammy red carpet look in 2019,” she wrote beneath a photo of the two.

“Over the years me, him and Kollin (Carter, stylist) created even more fashion moments but nothing tops being able to finally meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit,” the star continued. “It's so crazy because I was second-guessing if I should go the whole time leading up to that trip.”

Cardi went on to explain that she was hesitant to travel to Paris at the time as she had recently given birth to her son, and “wasn't feeling 100 per cent like myself”.

Yet, something in her told her to go on the trip anyway.

“Maybe God knew that if I didn't go then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me,” the hitmaker added. “Mr. Mugler was still putting his foot on necks at 73 years old!!! A true inspiration for all of us.”