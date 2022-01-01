Elton John postpones concerts after testing positive for Covid-19

Elton John has postponed two concerts in Dallas, Texas after contracting Covid-19.

The Rocket Man hitmaker announced on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday that he had to postpone his concerts at the American Airlines Center that night and the following evening due to his positive test.

"Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas," he wrote. "If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe."

The 74-year-old assured his fans that he only had mild symptoms and had been fully vaccinated and boosted.

"I'm fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend," he continued. "As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon!"

The singer's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour originally kicked off in 2018 and has been repeatedly delayed due to numerous setbacks including the pandemic and his hip surgery last year. The trek resumed after an almost two-year hiatus in New Orleans only last week.

It is currently scheduled to continue in North Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday.