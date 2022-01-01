Dua Lipa keeps inner circle 'tight' to maintain privacy

Dua Lipa has a "tight" inner circle to help keep her personal life out of the spotlight.



During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 26-year-old pop star explained that since rocketing into the spotlight, she has learned to make peace with people knowing "little" about her.



"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," the Levitating hitmaker admitted. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."



The Grammy winner was most recently in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, brother to models Bella and Gigi Hadid. Last month, a source told People that the 22-year-old model and the singer were "taking a break" from their relationship. Without addressing the split, the New Rules singer said she prefers to keep her inner circle "tight".



"My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy," she concluded.