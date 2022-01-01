Cardi B thanks family and friends for support during defamation trial

Cardi B has thanked her lawyers, family and friends for their support during her defamation trial.

Earlier in the week, a jury sided with the Grammy winner after she sued YouTuber Tasha K for defamation. Variety reports that the rapper was awarded more than $4 million (£2.9 million) overall, with the internet personality being held liable for additional punitive damages and attorney fees.

In a statement shared with People, the WAP hitmaker reflected on the trial and thanked the jury for their findings.

"I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks," she said. "I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience."

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, seemingly referenced comments she made during her testimony in which she revealed she felt "extremely suicidal" due to the alleged falsehoods made about her.

"I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable," she continued. "I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice.

"The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to. We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies. The unchecked behavior and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed. The constant harassment and lies that are reported as factual from journalists and bloggers have to end."

She concluded by saying that she hopes her experience forces everybody "especially the platforms who allow this behaviour" to reconsider what is helpful to society and "what cripples us".

A lawyer for the content creator, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, stated that the defence "disagrees with the verdict" and will be filing an appeal.