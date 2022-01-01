John Legend launching skincare line

John Legend has formulated a skincare line for people with darker complexions.

The All of Me hitmaker has partnered with the team at A-Frame Brands to develop a skincare brand that addresses the specific challenges faced by those with melanin-rich skin.

All products in the collection are dermatologist-approved, accessible, and suitable for all skin types.

"Our skin is beautiful and colourful, but it also needs nourishment through constant love and healing," the 43-year-old said in a statement. "Our goal is to create high-quality yet accessible products because everyone should experience the joy of beautiful and healthy skin."

Previously, executives at A-Frame have partnered with tennis ace Naomi Osaka on a sunscreen brand and are currently working alongside Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on skincare for babies.

And in a conversation with Fortune magazine, John noted that he is thrilled to be aligned with the company.

"I love that they have a really diverse team and are concerned with making the world a better place, concerned with listening to a myriad of voices who are often marginalised and left behind, concerned about creating something that is affordable and accessible to all kinds of people, truly loves people of colour and wants to provide people of colour with the care that we deserve," he added.