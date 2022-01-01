NEWS Bad Boy Chiller Crew top MTV Push UK & IRE list Newsdesk Share with :





MTV Push UK & IRE today announce the 2022 winner of their annual artist shortlist – Bad Boy Chiller Crew.



The Bradford-based group went head-to-head with nine shortlisted candidates, including ArrDee, Cat Burns, ENNY, Holly Humberstone, Lola Young, Priya Ragu, Shaybo, Wet Leg and close runner-up Thomas Headon.



Fans interacted in their thousands, with votes for the two top spots more than doubling in the final week of voting. After a neck-and-neck battle with Thomas Headon and campaigning in their local newspaper, the band achieved victory with 36% of the vote.



Bad Boy Chiller Crew follow in the footsteps of previous MTV Push winners Nathan Dawe, YUNGBLUD, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and AJ Tracey, all of whom have become household names.



Bad Boy Chiller Crew said of their win: “MTV and BBCC just fit together don’t they? We knew we’d win. It just makes sense. It’s a great day for the fans, it’s a great day for BBCC. It’s a great day for Bradford.

MTV thank you!”



Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK & IRE, added, “We are so thrilled to unveil Bad Boy Chiller Crew as our 2022 winner. Championing new talent and music from across the UK and IRE is so important to us at MTV, and we are so excited to see what they do next.”



The shortlist included ten of the hottest up-and-coming acts of the year, selected by MTV officials, with the eventual winner voted for by their dedicated fans.



MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2022 SHORTLIST



ARRDEE - @ARRDEEGRAM

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - @BBCC_BADBOYCHILLERCREW

CAT BURNS - @CATBURNS

ENNY - @ENNYINTEGRITY

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - @HOLLYHUMBERSTONE

LOLA YOUNG - @LOLAYOUNGGG

PRIYA RAGU - @PRIYARAGUOFFICIAL

SHAYBO - @SHAYBOMUSIC

THOMAS HEADON - @THOMASHEADON

WET LEG - @WETLEGBAND