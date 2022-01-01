NEWS Yard Act closing in on Years & Years for this week's Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Night Call by Years & Years is heading towards Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



It would be the second UK Number 1 album for Years & Years, now functioning as a solo project for singer Olly Alexander. As a three-piece, the band previously topped the charts in 2015 with debut record Communion. See Years & Years’ full Official Charts history here.



Not too far behind in second place are British newcomers Yard Act, eyeing a new entry at Number 2 with their debut album The Overload. The post-punk band from Leeds are the best-selling album of the week so far on physical formats.



Following the news that rock legend Meat Loaf had died last week aged 74, a flurry of the larger-than-life performer’s albums are set to re-enter the UK charts. Chief among them is the classic Bat Out Of Hell, currently tracking to re-enter at Number 3, it previously peaked at Number 9. It could be joined by Bat Out Of Hell 2: Back Into Hell (4), Hits Out Of Hell (5), Dead Ringer (6), The Definitive Collection (11), Heaven and Hell with Bonnie Tyler (14) and Welcome To The Neighbourhood (20).



Norwegian alt-pop singer AURORA is heading for her first-ever UK Top 10 album with third record The Gods We Can Touch, while Yorkshire rockers The Sherlocks’ World I Understand is eyeing a Number 9 debut, which would be the band’s second Top 10 album.



Outside the Top 10, Miles Kane’s Change The Show is tracking to enter at Number 12, while just behind is actor Kiefer Sutherland’s third studio album Bloor Street at Number 13, and Jamiroquai’s third album Travelling Without Moving looks set to re-enter the UK Top 40 at Number 15, following a special 25th anniversary re-release. It originally peaked at Number 2 during its 1996 release.



And finally, Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi could earn his sixth UK Top 40 album; Underwater is currently on course to enter at Number 18.