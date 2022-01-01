Neil Young wants music removed from Spotify due to 'fake information about vaccines'

Neil Young has demanded Spotify executives remove his music from the streaming service due to their partnership with podcaster Joe Rogan.



In a letter posted to his website on Monday, which has since been deleted, the 76-year-old musician asked his management team and record label to urgently investigate the matter



"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule," he wrote, according to Rolling Stone.



Young declared he wanted company bosses to act "immediately TODAY".



"I want all my music off their platform," he continued. "They can have (Joe) Rogan or Young. Not both."



Rogan, who hosts the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, has been criticised throughout the course of the Covid-19 pandemic for his controversial stance on vaccines.