Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner defend Taylor Swift over Damon Albarn's songwriting claim

Taylor Swift's collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner have defended her on social media after Damon Albarn claimed she didn't write her own songs.

The Blur frontman courted controversy on Sunday when he told The Los Angeles Times that Swift "doesn't write her own songs". His comments prompted the singer to blast him on Twitter on Monday and call his accusation "completely false and SO damaging".

Following her tweet, many of her collaborators took to Twitter to come to her defence and insist she does write her own songs.

Antonoff, who has worked with Swift on every album since 2014's 1989, tweeted, "I've never met damon albarn and he's never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb... if you were there ... cool ... go off. if not ... maybe .... shut the f**k up?"

The National's Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced her recent albums Folklore and Evermore, wrote, "Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her ...your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process."

Joel Little, who co-wrote four songs with Swift on her 2019 album Lover, called her "one of the best to ever do it" and "a force of nature in the studio". Meanwhile, Nathan Chapman, who co-produced every album between the star's 2006 self-titled debut to 1989, confirmed she wrote her own songs and added, "She's one of the best songwriters of our time."

Albarn subsequently apologised "unreservedly and unconditionally" for his remarks, insisting he had no intention of discrediting her songwriting and what he said was "reduced to clickbait".